COVID-19 | 109 of 137 samples test negative in Uttar Pradesh

Of the 137 samples sent for testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, 109 have found to be negative while six samples that tested positive have been sent for confirmation, the government said.

The results of 22 cases were still awaited, said the State Control Room, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme Vector Borne Disease Division Directorate of Health Services.

The total number of samples sent to NIV, Pune, and KGMU for coronavirus testing stood at 137.

Also read: COVID-19 has higher death rate than influenza: WHO chief

There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the State till date, the IDS Department said late on Tuesday.

The State also put 633 passengers from 12 countries under observation as of March 3. These countries are China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Italy and Iran.

A total of 1,570 travellers have completed the 28-day observation period.

The State government has also reserved 820 isolation beds across U.P. for travellers returning from China.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Agra, where the six positive cases (sent for confirmation) were reported, has appealed to people to avoid crowded places.