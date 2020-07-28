Covaxin human trial begins in Odisha

The city-based Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital began human trial of the much-awaited vaccine against coronavirus on Monday. Covaxin, the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, was administered to several persons here.

Those who had volunteered and undergone a rigorous screening procedure were administered the vaccine, said Dr. E. Venkat Rao, principal investigator of the trial process.

According to Dr. Rao, the participants were kept under observation after the administration of vaccine. They were absolutely fine.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has chosen 12 institutes in the country and the IMS and SUM Hospital is the only one selected in Odisha for the human trial.