Other States

Covaxin human trial begins in Odisha

According to Dr. Rao, the participants were kept under observation after the administration of vaccine

The city-based Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital began human trial of the much-awaited vaccine against coronavirus on Monday. Covaxin, the vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, was administered to several persons here.

Those who had volunteered and undergone a rigorous screening procedure were administered the vaccine, said Dr. E. Venkat Rao, principal investigator of the trial process.

According to Dr. Rao, the participants were kept under observation after the administration of vaccine. They were absolutely fine.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has chosen 12 institutes in the country and the IMS and SUM Hospital is the only one selected in Odisha for the human trial.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 5:14:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/covaxin-human-trial-begins-in-odisha/article32207818.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY