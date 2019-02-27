Court work hit in Berhampur

Court work in Odisha’s Berhampur continues to be hindered on the last four days of every month as the Ganjam Bar Association members cease work on these days demanding establishment of permanent Bench of the Orissa High Court in the city for southern districts of the State.

The lawyers are also critical of the State government for not making public till now the report of the Justice C.R. Pal Commission.

The commission was set up by the State government in March 2008 to investigate and enquire into demands for permanent Benches of the Orissa HC in southern and western Odisha.

“The commission was to furnish its report in six months. But it took six years to complete the report, which was handed over to the State government in 2014. The report has not been made public yet,” said GBA former general secretary Manoj Patnaik.

A permanent High Court Bench is a long standing demand of the GBA.