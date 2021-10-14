Other States

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being escorted by Narcotics Control Bureau on October 8.   | Photo Credit: AP

A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its Orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge V. V. Patil posted the matter for Orders on October 20.

Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

PMC Bank fraud case: Bombay High Court rejects Rakesh Wadhawan's medical bail plea

Government aims to make forensic teams’ site visit mandatory in crimes that attract over 6-year jail: Amit Shah

Motor Vehicles Act a piece of welfare legislation: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | SIT takes Union Minister's son, 3 others to recreate sequence of events

Congress will win Goa elections in 2022, Lok Sabha polls in 2024: Chidambaram

Attack on federal structure of India: TMC on Centre extending BSF’s jurisdiction

Excavation completed on Sela tunnel to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh

Justice Malimath takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

BJP demands probe into recruitments during Congress rule in Rajasthan

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha likely to get light to moderate rainfall on Dasara

Eighteen IAS officers, 39 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

NSCN-K(YA) militants nabbed by Assam Rifles in Mon town near Indo-Myanmar border

Police make crowd-puller 'Burj Khalifa’ Durga Puja pandal out of bounds to people

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu

PETA award for Meghalaya Minister

Politics of religious divide has to stop, says Farooq Abdullah

Congress, BJP lock horns over Harish Rawat’s comments on ‘rebels’

Enquiry officer appointed by Centre to probe misconduct charges against ex Bengal CS, says Suvendu Adhikari

Maharashtra BJP's 72-hour-long hunger strike in Latur for aid to rain-hit farmers ends
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 6:07:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/court-to-pass-order-on-aryan-khans-bail-plea-on-october-20/article36999229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY