Court to pass order on Aryan Khan’s bail plea on October 20

A special NDPS court in Mumbai would pronounce its Orders on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and two others on October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency Narcotics Control Bureau and defence lawyers on Thursday, special judge V. V. Patil posted the matter for Orders on October 20.

Earlier, a magistrate’s court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.