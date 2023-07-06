ADVERTISEMENT

Court summons to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s defamation complaint

July 06, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The complaint is related to Mr. Gehlot’s remarks surrounding Mr. Shekhawat’s alleged involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam

PTI

Mr. Gehlot has been accused of making defamatory remarks against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on July 6 summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harpreet Singh directed Mr. Gehlot to appear before the court on August 7 in the complaint Mr. Shekhawat filed alleging that Mr. Gehlot had allegedly defamed him with his remarks on the Sanjivani scam .

Also Read | Gehlot attacks Union Minister Shekhawat for water woes in Rajasthan

The Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam, dating back to 2019, is a case in which thousands of investors were allegedly duped of about ₹900 crore by the credit society.

Mr. Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Mr. Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

