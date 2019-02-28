Court seeks report from Tihar jail on Michel

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a detailed report from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, claiming he has been kept in solitary confinement in the prison.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar asked the jail superintendent or a competent authority to appear before the court to respond to Michel’s allegation that he was not allowed to interact with co-prisoners.

“The Director-General (Prison) shall authorise jail superintendent or some other official who is well conversant with facts to appear before the court on February 28,” the court said.

An assistant superintendent present in the court denied the allegation. He told the court that the British national has not been kept in solitary confinement but in a high-security cell with all facilities provided to prisoners. He, however, failed to state as to why Michel has been moved to the other cell.

Michel told the court that the new cell remains illuminated 24 hours because of which he was having problems in sleeping. The plea, filed by advocate Aljo K. Joseph, sought direction to the jail superintendent to treat Michel on a par with other inmates and provide basic facilities.