Court reserves order on fate of 7 MLAs

GUWAHATI

06 June 2020 00:06 IST

The Manipur High Court on Friday reserved the order on the plea for disqualification of seven Congress MLAs who had “defected” to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017 to strengthen the coalition government headed by Nongthombam Biren Singh.

Reserving the order, the single Bench of Justice Kh. Nobin Singh said the order will be pronounced on June 8.

The Congress had gone to court after Yumnam Khemchand, Speaker of the 60-member State Assembly, did not take a call on their disqualification in May.

Following a court order, the Speaker had in March disqualified Forest Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar for a similar reason.