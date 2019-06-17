Court rejects plea against Salman Khan

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court here on Monday rejected two applications filed by the Rajasthan government against actor Salman Khan alleging that he had submitted false affidavit about his arms licence during his trial in an Arms Act case lodged along with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The case of possessing arms with expired licence was registered against Mr. Khan at Jodhpur district’s Luni police station on October 15, 1998. He was acquitted in the case on January 18, 2017. He was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment on April 5, 2018, for killing two blackbuck in Kankani village during the shooting of a film.

The prosecution had filed applications seeking registration of a case under Section 193 (false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr. Khan for stating in an affidavit that he had lost his revolver’s licence. The applications stated that the licence was deposited in the Mumbai police commissionarate for renewal.

‘Bona fide mistake’

Mr. Khan’s counsel told that the licence was not available when the court had asked his client to deposit it during the trial. The court accepted his plea.

The sessions court here had granted bail to Mr. Khan after he spent two nights in the Central Jail following his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case. He was found guilty of killing two endangered antelopes when he was in Jodhpur for shooting Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.