Court orders raids on mask, sanitiser makers

21 June 2020 00:01 IST

State govts. asked to file joint affidavits

Taking suo motu cognisance of substandard quality masks and overcharging of hand sanitisers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State governments and the Chandigarh Union Territory administration to conduct raids and initiate legal action against the culprits.

In a hearing during Raman and Weil Pvt. Ltd. and others versus State of Haryana and another, Judge Amol Rattan Singh, on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the matter that a large number of brands of facial masks as had been purchased were of highly substandard quality. The court directed that raids be conducted and “masks be tested as regards basic issue of breaking of strings, and if such breaking is found, or the masks are otherwise found to be of substandard quality, proceedings as per law shall be taken against all concerned”.

The court also took suo motu notice of the fact that most companies manufacturing and selling hand sanitisers were showing the maximum retail price to be far above ₹250 for 500 ml in violation of the Central government orders on March 21. “The Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries in the Departments of Health, and Food and Supplies of the States of Haryana, Punjab and UT Chandigarh, are directed to have ‘raids’ conducted at chemist shops and manufacturing units, to obtain samples of hand sanitisers/hand disinfectants; and wherever those manufactured after March 21, 2020, showing MRP above ₹250 for 500 ml or more than ₹100 for 200 ml, proceedings shall be initiated,” said the court.

The court has directed both States and the Union Territory to file separate affidavits along with a report on the raids on July 6, the next date of hearing.