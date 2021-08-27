Court orders fresh probe against Odisha Minister in BJP leader murder case

Police had filed a charge-sheet against 14 accused, but dropped the name of the Minister

A local court has ordered a fresh probe against Odisha Law Minister Pratap Kumar Jena in the murder of a BJP leader in Cuttack district.

Kulamani Baral, former chairperson of Mahanga block of Cuttack, and his associate Dibyasingh Baral were brutally hacked to death when they were returning to their village Nrutanga in January this year.

Ramakant Baral, son of Kulamani Baral, had filed a case in Mahanga Police Station against 13 persons, including the Minister, alleging their involvement.

Police had subsequently filed a charge-sheet against 14 accused, but dropped the name of the Minister.

Mr. Baral then moved the court saying, “investigation made by investigating officer is perfunctory as he has completely overlooked the allegation against Minister Mr. Jena even when his name had found a place in the first information report and Section 161 under CrPC statement of the complainant”.

The petitioner also alleged that the investigating officer had not examined material witnesses and wrongly recorded witness statements under section 161 of CrPC in order to shield Mr. Jena.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salipur, hearing the case said, “the investigating officer has submitted that none of witnesses corroborated the statement of the complainant regarding the allegation against Mr. Jena.

“It is apposite that a thorough investigation is required in the light of allegations made in the protest petition against Pratap Kumar Jena. Therefore, inspector-in-charge of Mahanaga police station is directed to take up further investigation of the case against Pratap Kumar Jena as expeditiously as possible”.

The murder of the BJP leader had triggered an uproar and the party had held demonstrations across the State.