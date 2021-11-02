Court notice to Kejriwal, others in CS assault case

Revision plea says trial court ‘erroneously discharged’ accused

A special court on Monday issued notices to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members in a case of assault on former Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued the notices after a revision petition was filed in the court challenging an August 11 order by a trial court discharging Mr. Kejriwal and 10 other accused in the case, calling it “erroneous”.

The revision plea, filed through advocate Kumar Vaibhav, stated that the trial court had erroneously discharged the 11 accused and that Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta had carried out a “miscarriage of justice” by not looking into the statements in the case.

On August 11, the court had discharged the CM and 10 other accused in the case where Mr. Prakash, who was then the Chief Secretary, was allegedly manhandled by AAP legislators at a meeting.

The prosecution had told the court that the alleged assault occurred at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence where the 11 MLAs were having a meeting with Mr. Prakash. The court had, however, ordered framing of charges against AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the matter.

Next hearing on Nov. 23

The matter has now been posted for further hearing on November 23.