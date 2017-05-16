Court museum gets ready to reveal the past

In the next two months, the museum at the Bombay High Court, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, 2015, will not only illustrate the rich history of the establishment, but also delve into the history of Aurangabad, Nagpur and Goa benches.

The idea of having a museum came in after celebrating 150 years of the court building’s existence, and from the feedback the museum received, the idea of expansion came in. The museum committee consisting of Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari, Justice Gautam Patel, Justice N.M. Jamdar wants to expand the architectural features of the building.

Priceless documents

A prominent portion of the museum is dedicated to the documents which sketch the history of the High Court right from its inception.

Some of these documents include handwritten applications bearing the signature of Bal Gangadhar Tilak when he was tried here for sedition.

The museum also has a special section showcasing barrister certificates of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, K.M. Munshi and the first Chief Justice of HC, M.C. Chagla.

There is a display of judicial history of Bombay, pre-British Bombay, East India Company and Royal Wedding, Aungier’s Plan, Fort of Bombay, First English Court, Mayor’s Court, Recorder’s Court, Supreme Court, Sudder Dewane Adawlut.

It also has a model court room of 1900 with an overhead cloth fan, candle stand, ink pit, feather pen and steno’s typewriter.

Uma Narayan, deputy registrar of HC, said,“The museum has rare and historic documents, mostly handwritten, but the paper is brittle now and not in a good condition. So we want to restore, preserve and digitise.”