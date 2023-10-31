ADVERTISEMENT

Court junks ‘disrespect’ plea against Mamata Banerjee

October 31, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Mumbai

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court alleging that Ms. Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at the event during her visit

PTI

Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Monday, October 30, 2023, dismissed the complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem at an event here in 2021, citing that “no offence is made out”.

Vivekanand Gupta, a functionary of the BJP’s Mumbai unit, had approached the magistrate court alleging that Ms. Banerjee did not stand when the national anthem was played at the event during her visit to Mumbai in December 2021.

Mr. Gupta had accused Ms. Banerjee of disrespecting the national anthem and demanded that an FIR be registered against her under the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act. The complaint was dismissed by Metropolitan Magistrate (Mazgaon court) P.I. Mokashi. The detailed order was not available yet.

According to a lawyer, who attended the hearing on Monday, the court while dismissing the complaint said, “No offence was made out against Ms. Banerjee.”

