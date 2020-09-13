Court issues arrest warrant for former DGP

A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the case of the abduction and murder of a man in 1991.

The court has directed the police to produce Mr. Saini before the court by September 25. Mr. Saini, a 1982-batch Indian Police Service officer, is on the run, with the police continuing to conduct raids across States to nab him in connection with abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani, a former employee of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

Mr. Saini, who faces arrest in the wake of no interim protection orders in the case, had absconded, leaving his security detail behind, according to the Punjab police.

In May, on the basis of a fresh application by the victim’s brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, the former DGP and six other accused were booked for kidnapping, wrongful confinement etc., under the Indian Penal Code.

Later, a murder charge under Section 302 was added to the FIR, after two co-accused turned approvers, and in their statement, claimed to be eyewitnesses to the torture meted out to Balwant Multani under the custody of Mr. Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh.