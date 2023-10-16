HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court grants bail to Monu Manesar in Nuh violence case

Manesar, however, is still under judicial custody in another case in Gurugram's Pataudi.

October 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Nuh

PTI
Mohit alias Monu Manesar being produced in the Pataudi Court in connection with a firing case, in Gurugram. File.

Mohit alias Monu Manesar being produced in the Pataudi Court in connection with a firing case, in Gurugram. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court in Nuh on October 16 granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with the Nuh violence case, said his counsel.

"Monu Manesar got bail and furnished Rs 1 lakh surety bond," his counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said.

The bail was granted by the court of Amit Kumar Verma, judicial magistrate first class of Nuh, Bhardwaj said.

Manesar, however, is still under judicial custody in another case in Gurugram's Pataudi.

In the Nuh violence case, he was arrested on September 12, officials said.

The FIR registered by the Nuh Police is related to a message he allegedly posted on social media amid plans by the VHP to take out another procession on August 28 to "resume" a yatra earlier disrupted.

The Nuh Police had earlier said the post attempted to create disharmony between groups on the basis of religion.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh. Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

A Pataudi court in Haryana's Gurugram had on Wednesday sent the cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an 'attempt to murder' case.

A district court in Rajasthan had rejected his bail plea last month in connection with a double murder case.

Monu Manesar was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, in February.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

He was handed over to Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Haryana's Nuh last month. The arrest was made last month by the Nuh police from Gurugram's Manesar.

He was brought back to Gurugram from Rajasthan a few days ago and produced before a court in Pataudi which sent him to judicial custody.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / Haryana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.