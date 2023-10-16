Court grants bail to Monu Manesar in Nuh violence case

October 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Nuh

A court in Nuh on October 16 granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar in connection with the Nuh violence case, said his counsel.

"Monu Manesar got bail and furnished Rs 1 lakh surety bond," his counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said.

The bail was granted by the court of Amit Kumar Verma, judicial magistrate first class of Nuh, Bhardwaj said.

Manesar, however, is still under judicial custody in another case in Gurugram's Pataudi.

In the Nuh violence case, he was arrested on September 12, officials said.

The FIR registered by the Nuh Police is related to a message he allegedly posted on social media amid plans by the VHP to take out another procession on August 28 to "resume" a yatra earlier disrupted.

The Nuh Police had earlier said the post attempted to create disharmony between groups on the basis of religion.

A religious procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on July 31 was attacked by a mob in Nuh. Six people were killed in the incident and the subsequent communal violence. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

A Pataudi court in Haryana's Gurugram had on Wednesday sent the cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar to 14-day judicial custody in an 'attempt to murder' case.

A district court in Rajasthan had rejected his bail plea last month in connection with a double murder case.

Monu Manesar was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men, Nasir and Junaid, in February.

Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of Nasir and Junaid whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

He was handed over to Rajasthan Police after it obtained a transit remand for him from a court in Haryana's Nuh last month. The arrest was made last month by the Nuh police from Gurugram's Manesar.

He was brought back to Gurugram from Rajasthan a few days ago and produced before a court in Pataudi which sent him to judicial custody.