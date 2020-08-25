Court grants bail to actor held for rave party in Goa

Also, narcotics worth over ₹9 lakh were seized from the party that was going on amid the coronavirus pandemic, a police official said.

A Goa court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaveri, who was arrested for hosting a rave party at his villa in the State on August 15.

Principal Sessions Judge Irshad Agha granted bail to Jhaveri on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and a surety of the same amount.

Jhaveri, a small-time actor, was arrested on August 15 after police raided the rave party at his residence in Vagator village of North Goa district.

Narcotics worth over ₹9 lakh were seized from the party that was going on amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a police official earlier said.

Besides Jhaveri, three foreigners were also arrested and they were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While granting bail to Jhaveri, the judge asked him to surrender his passport and appear before the investigating officer for 15 days from Wednesday. The court also restrained him from leaving the State and visiting the Anjuna coastal belt in North Goa for a period of six months.