Court directs ASI to preserve objects of Hindu religion found during Gyanvapi mosque survey

The Varanasi district court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to preserve all objects, related to the Hindu religion having historical significance, found during the Scientific Survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The preserved objects will be submitted to the District Magistrate.

The Hindu side has sought an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

However, the Muslim side has objected to the use of machines and equipment by the ASI to conduct the survey.

In August, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. However, the court, on Friday, granted four weeks’ additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023 to complete the survey and submit the report.