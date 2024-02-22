GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court denies permission to Hemant Soren to participate in budget session

Mr. Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case, had filed a petition before the special PMLA court seeking permission to participate in the budget session.

February 22, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Ranchi

PTI
Ranchi, Feb 15 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren leaves after being produced before the Special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, in Ranchi on Thursday. The Special PMLA court sends the Former State Chief Minister to Judicial custody. (ANI Photo)

Ranchi, Feb 15 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren leaves after being produced before the Special PMLA (The Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, in Ranchi on Thursday. The Special PMLA court sends the Former State Chief Minister to Judicial custody. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

A special court in Ranchi denied permission to former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the state Budget session beginning Friday.

Mr. Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case, had filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court seeking permission to participate in the budget session.

Mr. Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended.

The court had earlier allowed Mr. Soren to participate in the trust vote in the assembly on February 5.

