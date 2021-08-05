Court denies bail to Sachin Vaze, gives NIA another month to file charge sheet

Mumbai:

05 August 2021 16:37 IST

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected police officer Sachin Vaze’s plea for ‘default’ bail in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, and gave the National Investigation Agency (NIA) one more month to file a charge sheet.

On June 9, the court had granted an extension of two months to the National Investigation Agency to submit its charge sheet.

The Central agency later sought another extension, saying the investigation was still under way.

Vaze had sought bail on the ground that the probe agency failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time so he was entitled to be released.

He was arrested in the case on March 13, 2021, following the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran who had claimed that the SUV found near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence on February 25 had been stolen from his possession.

But the special NIA court rejected Vaze’s plea saying it had no merit. The court had rejected his similar ‘default’ bail application in June too. Besides Vaze, former ‘encounter specialist’ police officer Pradeep Sharma and a few other former policemen are accused in the case.