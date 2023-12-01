HamberMenu
Court allows Varavara Rao to visit Hyderabad for surgery

December 01, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. File photo

Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A special NIA court in Mumbai has allowed activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel to Hyderabad to undergo cataract surgery.

Judge Rajesh Katariya on November 29, 2023 permitted Rao to travel to the Telangana capital between December 5 and 11 for his left eye surgery. He must report to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 4 and furnish details of his journey and the address and contact number of the place where he would be staying in Hyderabad, the court said.

The court also warned the activist not to misuse the liberty granted to him

