Couple shot in Rohtak, honour killing suspected

Police detain 2, including woman’s uncle

A 28-year-old woman and her male friend were shot dead in Rohtak on Wednesday in a suspected case of honour killing. Two persons, including the woman’s uncle, have been detained, the police said.

Pooja and her friend Rohit, 30, were inside a car when two men waylaid them near Maharishi Dayanand University Gate No. 1 around 4 p.m. and opened fire. While both died on the spot, Rohit’s brother Mohit sustained four bullet injuries.

“Pooja’s uncle Kuldeep had called them for a court marriage,” said the police.

Kuldeep and his brother-in-law’s son Vikas alias Vicky have been detained.