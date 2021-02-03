Couple reunited amid dumping drama in Indore

Even as Indore civic body’s act of dumping homeless elderly people out of the city has caused widespread outrage, the incident has also led to the reunion of a woman with her husband who had gone missing.
When Pushpa Salvi saw photos and videos on social media of some homeless people being taken out of the city last Friday, she recognised her husband Anil Salvi (50) among them, sitting on Nipania bypass road on Indore’s outskirts. The man, who is mentally disturbed, had left his home here last month. The woman, after being unable to find him, had lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police. Last week, she recognised her husband in the visuals on social media.
“I had filed a missing person’s report at Chandan Nagar police station after I did not find him. On January 29, I got a call from someone that my husband was found in Nipania area following which I took a taxi to go there,” Ms. Salvi told reporters here on Tuesday.
Ms. Salvi, aged around 48, said she did not know the way and the Indore Municipal Corporation employees guided the cab driver to the area.
“My husband was lying with five-seven other elderly persons,” she said, alleging that IMC staff did not help in bringing her husband back home. Ms. Salvi said she first took him to a mental hospital where doctors gave him medicines, and later brought him home.
A civic official expressed happiness that the family got back its missing member.
