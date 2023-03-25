Couple held in Jammu for links with Amritpal, 2 bodyguards’ arms licenses traced to Kishtwar, Ramban

March 25, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - JAMMU

The J&K Police on Saturday arrested a couple for alleged links with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and handed over to the Punjab police. Meanwhile, the gun licenses issued from J&K’s Kishtwar and Ramban districts to Singh’s two bodyguards have been cancelled.

The police identified the arrested couple as Amrik Singh and his wife Paramjit Kour, resident of R.S. Pura, Jammu. They have been detained for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, officials said.

The mobile phones of the couple have also been seized. “The matter is being investigated by the Punjab Police and they will be questioning the couple,” officials said.

Meanwhile, arms licenses of two bodyguards accompanying separatist Singh were traced to J&K’s two districts and were cancelled, official sources said.

Officials said the district magistrates of Kishtwar and Ramban districts in the Jammu province cancelled the arms licenses of the two bodyguards, Talwinder Singh and Virender Singh, who were seen accompanying the pro-Khalistan Sikh leader in several videos.