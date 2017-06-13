Couple held in admission racket in U.P.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a “multi-crore” admission racket and arrested a retired government employee and his wife for allegedly cheating around 50 persons of large sums of money.
The Lucknow police and the cyber crime cell arrested Ashok Kumar Srivastava and his wife Saroj Kumar Srivastava at Faridabad in Haryana.
“The Lucknow police unearthed a multi-crore admission racket and arrested Ashok and his wife who took money from aspirants, promising them admission to medical colleges,” Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar said.
