Couple abducted from outside Allahabad High Court

The Uttar Pradesh police was in a tizzy after an unidentified couple was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from outside the high-security Allahabad High Court on July 15.

The details of the couple and their purpose of visiting the court are not yet known, police officers said.

The incident incidentally took place hours before the High Court was to hear the case of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra’s daughter Sakshi Mishra seeking police protection from her father for marrying a Dalit against his wishes.

SP (city) Prayagraj Brajesh Srivastava said that according to inputs received by the police, a young man and a woman were abducted from outside the High Court, following which police set up barricades on roads leading out of the city to Varanasi, Pratapgarh and Kanpur.

So far, no one had come forward with a complaint, said Mr. Srivastava.

Additional Director General of Prayagraj S.N Sabat said that a source informed the police and the administration about the alleged incident. Based on the inputs, the abductors were armed, Mr. Sabat said.

SSP Prayagraj Atul Sharma said that the vehicle allegedly used in the abduction had been seized. However, details would be known only after cross-verification, he added.

Senior officers are rushing to the spot in Fatehpur where the vehicle was seized. Further investigation is on.