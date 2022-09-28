Lata Mangeshkar chowk inaugurated in Ayodhya

“The chowk will inspire the art world,” says PM Modi in a video message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and others at the inauguration of the intersection named ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’ on the 93rd birth anniversary of the legendary singer in Ayodhya on September 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing fast and its pictures are bringing excitement to the whole country. In a video message on the occasion of the inauguration of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in the city of Ayodhya on the late singer’s 93rd birth anniversary, Mr. Modi said the chowk would remind Indians of “our responsibility to stay connected to the roots of India while India moves towards modernity, and take the art and culture of the country to every corner of the world. The chowk will inspire the art world with its spectacular veena and 92 lotuses made of marble, depicting her life journey”.

The intersection by the bank of the Saryu river features a 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes, 92 lotuses.

Mr. Modi added that as Lord Ram was coming to the grand temple in Ayodhya, the prior opening of a memorial to Lata Mangeshkar, who kindled love and reverence for Lord Ram in crores of people, is significant.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to honour the late singer on her 93rd birth anniversary. In his speech, Mr. Adityanath highlighted his government’s commitment to honouring every individual who has contributed to the nation’s development in any manner. “Lata didi dedicated her entire life to art and music and sang most bhajans of Lord Ram. It is my honour to inaugurate the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’ leading to the Grand Ram Temple road in Ayodhya,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Mahant Nrityagopal Das and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

“Under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi- ji, Lata didi’s first memorial has been built in the holy city of Lord Ram to whom she devoted her entire life. Just as this intersection, every road in Ayodhya, every corner should be developed as grandly to present the city as the most beautiful one before the entire world,” Mr. Adityanath said in his speech.