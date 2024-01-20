ADVERTISEMENT

Country to be free from menace of Naxalism in three years: Amit Shah

January 20, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Tezpur (Assam)

Amit Shah was addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari near Tezpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20 asserted that the country will be free from the menace of Naxalism in the next three years.

Mr. Shah, while addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari near Tezpur, also said among all the central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” and bringing people in border areas closer to the rest of the country.

“In the next three years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be 100 per cent free from the Naxal problem,” he said.

The Home Minister also released a postage stamp on the occasion.

