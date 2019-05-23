Counting of postal ballots in WB indicates that TMC is ahead

Counting for all the 42 Lok Sabha Seats in West Bengal has started at 8 a.m. amidst tight security in Kolkata and rest of the State.

The postal ballots are being counted in the first hour and it indicates that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is ahead in six Seats as the first few hundreds of the ballots are being counted.

The BJP and the Congress are ahead in three and two Seats respectively. Most of these Seats showing trends are in north Bengal.

Left Front is not ahead in any of the 42 Seats.

A total of nearly seven crore electors voted in Bengal of which nearly 12 lakh were first-time voters. Polling took place in seven phase in the State with a population of about 10 crore.

Various pre-result polls – which are not always correct – indicated that Left Front’s votes will drop in 2019 Bengal election and BJP will gain in the State.

Trinamool Congress bagged 34 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll while the BJP got two. The Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) got two each.

A clear trend is expected to emerge around mid day.