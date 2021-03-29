Other StatesSrinagar: 29 March 2021 16:12 IST
Councillor, policeman killed as terrorists open fire at municipal office in Sopore
Another injured councillor admitted to hospital: police
A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed and another councillor was injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday.
A police spokesman said terrorists opened fire at a municipal office.
“In the incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad were killed and councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured,” the spokesman added.
The injured councillor has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
“The area has been cordoned off and further details shall follow,” the police said. It is the first such attack on an elected councillor in Kashmir.
