Councillor, policeman killed as terrorists open fire at municipal office in Sopore

Another injured councillor admitted to hospital: police

A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed and another councillor was injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday.

A police spokesman said terrorists opened fire at a municipal office.

“In the incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad were killed and councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured,” the spokesman added.

The injured councillor has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The area has been cordoned off and further details shall follow,” the police said. It is the first such attack on an elected councillor in Kashmir.