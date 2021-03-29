Other States

Councillor, policeman killed as terrorists open fire at municipal office in Sopore

A Kashmiri man injured in an attack is brought for treatment at a hospital in Srinagar, on March 29, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

A municipal councillor and a policeman were killed and another councillor was injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday.

A police spokesman said terrorists opened fire at a municipal office.

“In the incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad were killed and councillor Shams-ud-din Peer was injured,” the spokesman added.

The injured councillor has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The area has been cordoned off and further details shall follow,” the police said. It is the first such attack on an elected councillor in Kashmir.

