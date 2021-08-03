Council to promote Rajasthan tourism

JAIPUR

03 August 2021 00:27 IST

It will formulate strategy to resolve issues concerning sector

A Tourism Promotion Council will be formed shortly in Rajasthan to make the State a preferred tourist destination and formulate a cohesive strategy to resolve the issues concerning the sector.

The council will have representatives from the State government as well as the tourism and hospitality sectors.

The initiative is being taken by the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism in Rajasthan (FHTR), which has decided to focus on the activities such as offline promotion, digital marketing and cooperation through a hub-and-spoke model, offering a full array of services through an anchor and several secondary establishments.

Newly elected FHTR president Apurv Kumar said here on Monday that the council would represent the problems concerning the tourism trade to the appropriate authorities in the government and other agencies and redress grievances.

“We will also react to the policies and practices of the government and civic authorities,” Mr. Kumar said.