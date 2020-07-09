Council LoP’s car in minor accident

Mumbai

09 July 2020 00:54 IST

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Council Pravin Darekar’s car met with an accident at a highway near Jalgaon on Wednesday night.

A police car in Mr. Darekar’s convoy collided with his own. However, no one was injured in the accident. Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis was also travelling in the same convoy in a different car.

Mr. Darekar and Mr. Fadnavis are travelling across the State to inspect the government’s preparedness to counter COVID-19. They were in Thane district on Tuesday and covered Nashik on Wednesday.

