Could have done little to prevent celebration, say police

A day after the video of a rousing welcome being given to seven accused in the Bulandshahr violence that led to the murder of a police officer by a mob in December 2018 went viral on social media, the police said they could have done little to prevent the “immoral” behaviour of their supporters and family members.

In the video, people could be seen garlanding the accused as they come out of the district jail in Bulandshahr after they secured bail from the Allahabad High Court in the sedition charge that was sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh government. Slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ could also also be heard.

Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr, said: “We felt bad as they are accused in a case where a fellow officer was killed, but we could not have prevented family members and supporters from welcoming the accused granted bail by the High Court. The slogans were not provocative either.”

Mr. Singh added that the accused didn’t come out in a group. “They trickled out one by one.”

The accused included Shikhar Agrawal, a member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Upendra Raghav, former district president of Bajrang Dal, and Jitendra Malik, an Army man. The video suggests that a party was also given in their ‘honour’. “We were not aware of it. Even the media was not invited. The photos have been circulated by the supporters,” the SSP told The Hindu.

The seven are out of the 44 people booked by the police in what they described as a “watertight” case. They were allegedly part of the mob that set Chingrawati police chowki on fire after a cow carcass was found in the area. In the violence that ensued, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was killed and a local, Sumit, also lost his life.

‘Not murder accused’

“Those who have been granted bail are not accused of murder. Apart from sedition, they have been charged with rioting and inciting violence,” said Mr. Singh.

Retired police officer Maxwell Pereira said the celebration of crime and criminals is an “immoral act” but there is very little police could do in such cases.