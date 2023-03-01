Corruption at peak, morale of criminals high: BJP attacks Soren Government

March 01, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Ranchi

The Opposition BJP in Jharkhand attacked the Hemant Soren Government on Tuesday, alleging that corruption was at its peak in the State, and incidents of murder and rape were increasing.

Participating in a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan's address in the assembly, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan alleged that law and order has taken a backseat in the State with government officers and political leaders patronising criminals.

Transfers and postings of officials have become a "profitable trade" in the State, he said.

"The Governor's speech was a bundle of lies... The government is a failure on all fronts — Health, Irrigation, Power and Roads... Corruption is at its peak," he alleged.

Members of the ruling coalition opposed his comments with Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh alleging that cases of corruption were reported during the BJP Government as well.

Claiming that no one is safe in Jharkhand, Mr. Narayan referred to the attacks on doctors in the State.

"The morale of criminals is so high that girls are being burnt alive and cut into pieces, but the government is busy pursuing its appeasement policy," he alleged.

He also alleged that mines and minerals were being looted, and development works were on a decline.

The Chief Minister was present in the House when Mr. Narayan was speaking.

In his maiden address to the State Assembly on the first day of the budget session on Monday, the Governor said the Jharkhand Government was committed to the poor, deprived, exploited, tribals and minorities, and the priority was to ensure that all sections of society get their due.