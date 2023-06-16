Corrupt tax system and policies made by BJP forced industrialists to leave India, says SP chief

June 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on June 16 alleged that corrupt tax system and policies made only for a few industrialists, who are supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), forced 6,500 millionaires to reportedly leave India this year. He asked as to where from the foreign investment would come to India and Uttar Pradesh in such a scenario.

“6,500 millionaires are reported to have left India this year due to business complications created by BJP government, corrupt tax system and policies made only for few BJP supporters. So where will the foreign investors come from? Unfaithful investors of Uttar Pradesh found?,” wrote Mr. Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on social networking site Twitter.

“Last year more than 7,500 millionaires left the country due to wrong economic policies and business adversities. The BJP government, which claims to bring foreign investment from all over the world, should tell where and how foreign investors will come when industrialists and businessmen of India are leaving the country. The BJP government, which has made big claims about foreign investment, is no longer able to find investors from Uttar Pradesh,” the former U.P. CM added.

Mr. Yadav, who is continuously targeting the ruling BJP, earlier on Thursday held a meeting with the SP workers at the State party headquarters arguing that the 2024 Lok Sabha poll would decide the future of the coming generation. He added that the country as well as the party needed to save democracy at the booth level.

“The Lok Sabha election in 2024 is very important. This election will also decide the future of the coming generation and the country. The Samajwadi Party will fulfil the expectations of the people by defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party has a vision for the future and a model for development. The standards of development set by the Samajwadi government on the “socialist model” led to public welfare,” added the SP president, while cautioning the workers that there should be no lapse in the Lok Sabha election this time.

“In the 2022 Assembly election, the people wanted to form a SP government, they voted fiercely for the party candidates to form the Samajwadi government, but the BJP influenced the results with the misuse of power, lies, deceit and force,” said Mr. Yadav.