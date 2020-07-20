Coronavirus | Bengal records 2,278 cases, 36 deaths in another spike

West Bengal on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,278 cases of COVID-19 infection taking the case tally to 42,487. The active cases stand at 16,492.
The State recorded 36 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,112. The 36 deaths reported on a single day were significantly higher than the last highest toll of 27. Of them, 15 were reported from Kolkata, nine from the North 24 Parganas, four from Hooghly, three each from the South 24 Parganas and Howrah district respectively.
The Home Department issued an advisory to all district Magistrates, the Commissioner of Kolkata police and the DGP on the management of the containment zones.
“The DMs may take a view on continuing lockdown: town-wide or zone-wise depending on the local situation. They can do it for 5-7 days. State-wide containment zone-based lockdown continues till July 31,” the advisory said. The list of containment zones has increased to 763. A number of markets in the city will remain closed as part of a broad-based containment strategy.
