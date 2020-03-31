Coronavirus: Youth beaten to death in Bihar for informing authorities about migrants’ return to village

A youth in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was beaten to death on March 29 for informing local authorities that two villagers who had returned from Mumbai recently could be infected with COVID-19.

Officials said on March 20 that the two from Madhaul village under Runni Saidpur block of Sitamarhi district had returned to the village from Mumbai following the lockdown.

Data | Which States recorded the most coronavirus cases, deaths, and the best testing rates?

A village youth, Bablu Kumar Mahto, 20, told the local medical authorities that they could be infected. A medical team of doctors and local authorities reached the village on March 24 to examine the two villagers.

The samples of the two were taken for test and they and their family members were peeved at Bablu Kumar.

“They caught Bablu Kumar while he was alone on March 29 and beat him up badly. He was severely injured and was taken to Runni Saidpur primary health centre from where the doctors referred him to another hospital Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital in neighbouring Muzaffarpur district. But, he succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital,” said Guddu Mahto, brother of the youth.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Two arrested

Later, Vinod Kumar Mahto, father of Bablu Kumar, lodged an FIR in the local police station against Munna Kumar Mahto, Sudhir Kumar Mahto and some others. Police have arrested two accused, Sudhir Mahato and Munna Mahato, in the case.

Later, on March 30, a group of villagers attacked local administrative officials who went to Dayali Bigha village in Jehanabad district to identify some people who had recently come from outside. Following the attack, the district officials had to flee from the village.

Earlier, the Bihar government had appealed to villagers to inform the medical help centres and the local administration about people returning from other States in order to detect COVID-19 cases.