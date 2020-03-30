Coronavirus | Yogi Adityanath reaches Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Nodia on Monday to take stock of the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 32 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest for any district in the State, officials said.
The Chief Minister first landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and then flew to Greater Noida in a helicopter.
“He has reached Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida and holding a high-level meeting. He will take stock of the situation in the district due to the coronavirus outbreak and preparedness to deal with the situation,” an administration official said.
