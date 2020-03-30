Other States

Coronavirus | Yogi Adityanath reaches Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting, with officials maintaining social distancing, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, at his residence in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting, with officials maintaining social distancing, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, at his residence in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Minister visited the area to take stock of the situation in the district due to the coronavirus outbreak and preparedness to deal with the situation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Nodia on Monday to take stock of the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 32 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest for any district in the State, officials said.

State Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India | Coronavirus - Live updates

The Chief Minister first landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and then flew to Greater Noida in a helicopter.

“He has reached Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida and holding a high-level meeting. He will take stock of the situation in the district due to the coronavirus outbreak and preparedness to deal with the situation,” an administration official said.

Centre rolls out ₹1.7-lakh-crore lockdown package

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 5:43:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-yogi-adityanath-reaches-gautam-buddh-nagar-in-uttar-pradesh/article31207297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY