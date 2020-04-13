Coronavirus | Worli makes up for 20% of Mumbai’s cases

Dharavi reported two new cases on Monday evening, bringing the total to 49. One is a 51-year-old resident of Murugan chawl while another is a 21-year-old man residing in Kalyanwadi. The latter is a wardboy at the Breach Candy hospital. The G South ward consisting of Worli saw another surge in numbers, going from 246 to 280. Bandra East and Andheri East also saw a hike. Ten wards have more than 50 cases in the city.

A 60-year-old man living in Nehru chawl with diabetes and hypertension had complained of fever, cough and breathlessness. He was admitted to the Sion Hospital on April 6 and his throat swab was taken on April 9. He tested positive on April 11 and passed away on April 12.

Three new cases were reported one each from Indira Nagar, Janata society and Gulmohur chawl. The patient from Gulmohur chawl is a 34 year-old nurse from Sushrusha Hospital that has been sealed after eight of their staffers tested positive. The Janata society has seen five cases so far. The BMC’s thermal screening of the Dharavi residents continued on Monday, wherein more than 10,000 people have been screened so far.

“We have found 31 people from among the high risk contacts which shows our efforts are in the right direction. We have also planned a third quarantine facility in Dharavi that can house up to 500 people,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of the G North ward. The ward that consists of Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim areas now has 77 cases.

Figures up to Sunday show that Worli (G South) continued to leap ahead of all city wards in terms of the cases. It saw a sharp rise, going from 246 cases to 280 cases, making up for 20% of Mumbai’s 1,399 cases. The BMC officials have attributed the rise to aggressive testing in Worli Koliwada, BDD chawl and Jijamata Nagar areas.

The other wards that saw a rise include Bandra East that went from 67 on Saturday to 80 on Sunday. Some areas that have reported high numbers here include Golibar Nagar in Santacruz and Agripada in Vakola. Here, too, the BMC has found the maximum cases among close contacts of the COVID-19 patients. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s security guards, who frequent a tea seller near Matoshree, have tested negative. The tea seller’s two family members have tested positive.

Andheri West also saw a rise from 61 to 71 but Andheri East saw an even sharper rise from 44 to 69. Even M West ward (Chembur) saw a jump from 40 to 51. South Mumbai’s A ward that was at the bottom of the ladder saw a sharp rise from 12 to 26.

The BMC has screened 13,224 people in Dharavi so far for symptoms. Of these, it referred 113 for testing and has already collected 85 swabs for testing.