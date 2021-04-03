Coronavirus | Woman given two doses of vaccine in U.P.

Nurse was on a phone call leading to the goof-up. Probe ordered.

In a major goof-up, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) was on a phone call as she administered two shots of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre at Akbarpur of Kanpur Dehat district, officials said on Saturday.

As the news reached the woman’s family members, they created an uproar at the centre and later senior officials including the District Magistrate and the Chief Medical Officer were informed about the alleged negligence.

The family members told presspersons that Kamlesh Kumari, 50, had gone to the Marhauli PHC on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot where ANM Archana ended up giving her two doses.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh has asked for a report.