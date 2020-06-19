Coronavirus | With more than 3,800 new cases, Maharashtra records highest single-day surge

Pune:

19 June 2020 23:04 IST

142 new fatalities reported today; Mumbai, Pune record majority of new cases.

Maharashtra’s surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continued unabated with the State reporting 3,827 new cases on Friday, taking its total tally to 1,24,331. The total death toll was pushed to 5,893 with 142 new deaths.

Of the total cases, 55,651 are active ones. As many as 1,935 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 62,773, said State Health Department authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that the State’s recovery rate currently stood at 50.49%. The State’s case fatality stands at 4.74%.

Maharashtra reports another big surge of more than 3,000

With 1,264 new cases, Mumbai’s total case tally has reached 64,139. Of these, only 28,442 are active cases

As many as 114 of the new deaths reported today were from Mumbai city, taking its total death toll to 3,425.

Eight deaths from Aurangabad district in Marathwada took the district’s death count to 176.

Deaths were also reported from Thane, Vasai-Virar and Raigad.

COVID-19: 1,328 ‘backlog’ fatalities pushes Maharashtra’s death toll beyond 5,500 mark

Pune district’s total tally, as per State Health department figures, has reached 14,704 with the district reporting a staggering surge of more than 600 new cases today. Of these, 6,074 were active cases while as many as 8,020 persons had been discharged thus far.

The district’s death tally, as per State Health officials, has surged to 610.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in new cases continued relentlessly in Thane, with the district reporting a consecutive surge of more than 350 new COVID-19 cases to take the district’s total tally to 9,337.

Navi Mumbai reported a similarly big surge of 135 new cases as its total case tally reached 5,423.

“A total of 103 laboratories — 60 government and 43 private — are currently functional for testing samples. Till date, of a total 7,35,674 laboratory samples, 1,24,331 (16.9%) have been tested positive with around 16,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

The laboratory testing per million population in the State is 5,317, higher than that at the national level, which is 4,210.

Dr. Awate further informed that presently, 5,91,049 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 25,697 were in institutional quarantine facilities.