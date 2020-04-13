Coronavirus: With 82 new cases, Maharashtra tally goes past 2,000

In all, 82 persons tested positive for COVID-19 over a 12-hour span in Maharashtra as the total number of cases exceeded 2,000 on Monday.

According to the morning’s figures put out by the health officials, the State’s cumulative tally of positive cases stands at 2,064 with the bulk of these new cases — 59 — being reported from Mumbai city.

The State has the highest death toll (149 deaths so far) as well as the highest number of positive cases in the country.

12 cases from Malegaon

Malegaon in Nashik district, which is rapidly emerging as a virus hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported 12 more cases taking its tally to 27.

Earlier, some persons believed to have been a part of the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave had tested positive in Malegaon.

Pune city reported three more cases, as the city’s tally climbed to 245 while the district’s tally now stands 285 cases.

Thus far, Pune division — which comprises of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts — has reported a total 31 deaths of which 28 are from Pune city alone, while one is from Baramati and two more from Satara district.

Fresh cases were also reported from Thane, Vasai Virar and Palghar which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Ninetytwo of the total 149 deaths from Maharashtra have been reported from Mumbai alone, with the city accounting for nearly a third of the total COVID-19 deaths in India, while the State accounting for nearly 50% of the country’s death toll.

Till date, 217 patients in the State have been discharged following full recovery.