Coronavirus | With 1,576 new cases, Maharashtra crosses 29,000 mark

15 May 2020 21:49 IST

Of the new cases, Mumbai city reported 933 new cases as the city’s cumulative tally crossed the 17,000-case mark to touch 17,671.

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to pile up in Maharashtra with the State reporting another massive surge of 1,576 new cases on Friday to take its total tally to 29,100, while 49 new fatalities have taken the death toll to 1,068.

Of the total cases, 21,467 were active, said State health officials.

State Health Department officials said that as many as 505 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative number of discharged persons till date to 6,564.

As per figures, 34 of the fatalities were reported from Mumbai city to take the city’s death toll to 655 till date, while six deaths were reported from Pune district to take its death toll to 181. However, district authorities said that the figure had risen to 185.

Two deaths each were reported from Akola city, Dhule and Kalyan-Dombivli to take their respective death toll figures to 14, 10 and 16, respectively.

One death each was reported from Panvel, Jalgaon and Aurangabad city.

“65% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer.

Pune district’s case tally, as per State health department figures, has risen to 3,482, with the district reporting more than 130 new cases today.

Besides Mumbai and Pune, the other sharp spike in cases came from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with Thane reporting 110 new cases to touch 1,491, while Navi Mumbai reported 64 new cases to reach a total 1,177.

Malegaon in Nashik district, the major virus hotbed in north Maharashtra, reported 14 new cases as the city’s total tally reached 663 cases.

Akola reported a rise in 18 new cases to take its tally to 226.

Till date, 2,50,436 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,21,336 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 29,100 have tested positive.

“There are 1,473 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 3,29,302 people across the State were in home quarantine and 16,306 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.