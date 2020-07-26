Coronavirus | West Bengal's single-day mortality touches a new high with 42 deaths; total lockdown across State

West Bengal on Saturday recorded yet again the highest single-day number of deaths due to COVID-19 recording 42, as the State observed a complete lockdown. The deaths now stand at 1,332.
All modes of transport were off the road as police have strictly enforced the lockdown in Kolkata and the districts. There were no flights from the Kolkata airport and very few trains from Howrah and Sealdah. Across the city, police personnel were seen enforcing the lockdown. Till 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, 703 arrests and prosecutions were made for violating the lockdown and another 368 persons were prosecuted for not wearing face masks.
In Malda town, the police were seen chasing people flouting the lockdown. Roads were deserted in Siliguri in north Bengal. The State government has decided to observe bi-weekly lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. It went for a complete lockdown on July 23 and July 25 and the next is on July 29.
Of the 42 deaths, 11 were recorded in Kolkata and 12 in the North 24 parganas district. The number of infections in the past 24 hours was 2,404. The active cases have increased to 19,391. The State tested 15,628 samples in the day. About 2,125 persons were discharged during the day taking the number of to 35, 654.
