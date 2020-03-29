Coronavirus | West Bengal ropes in Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to raise awareness

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday roped in Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee to spread awareness of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Chief Minister spoke to Mr. Banerjee and he agreed that he, along with his wife economist Esther Duflo, would help.

Mr. Banerjee would also give advice on how to tide over the economic situation in the State, a senior official at the State Secretariat said. Now, a Chief Minister’s message is used to spread awareness.

Mr. Banerjee, who along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were awarded Nobel Prize in Economics last year. He completed his graduation with Economics honours from Presidency College in 1981 securing a first class first rank in Calcutta University.

During his recent visit to the State to meet his mother in January 2020 the Nobel laureate had expressed his desire to work for the State. In January Mr. Banerjee met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.