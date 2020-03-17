Coronavirus | West Bengal reports first case

The Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital in Kolkata on March 17, 2020. Photo: Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata

17 March 2020 22:33 IST

The student has been kept under isolation at Infectious Disease, Hospital Beleghta in Kolkata.

West Bengal has reported its first positive case of coronavirus as a student who returned from United Kingdom tested positive.

Senior officials of the State government said that the student has been kept under isolation at Infectious Diseases and Beliaghta General Hospital in Kolkata. The student arrived in the country on March 15 and has been in contact with three persons including his parents and a driver.

This is the first positive case from the fourth most populous State in the country. As on Tuesday there are 18 persons kept in isolation at different health facilities and the State which has tested over 12,200 passengers from different destinations.

The State has already closed educational institutions, cinema halls and advised against major public gatherings. The State has also set up a special fund of ₹200 crore to combat the situations and invoked the Epidemic Disease Act.