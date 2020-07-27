Coronavirus | West Bengal records 40 deaths, 2,341 cases

Kolkata

27 July 2020 05:13 IST

Lockdown declared in all three municipalities in Darjeeling Hills

West Bengal on Sunday recorded 2,341 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths. The total number of cases climbed to 58,718, with active cases being 19,595. With 2,097 persons having been discharged, the total recoveries stand at 37,751. The discharge rate has climbed to 64.29%.

The State tested 16,045 samples in the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is 8.05 lakh.

With 40 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 1,372. Of the 40 deaths, 17 were recorded in Kolkata, nine in Howrah and five from North 24 Parganas.

Meanwhile, the district administration declared a lockdown in all three municipalities in Darjeeling Hills. Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong will remain under seven-day lockdown

Two incidents came to the fore in Kolkata and its suburbs where bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were left unattended for hours. The body of a 70-year-old woman remained unattended for almost six hours in the Shyampukur area of north Kolkata. The woman lived alone on the ground floor of a house.

In Sonarpur, the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient was left unattended for 12 hours.