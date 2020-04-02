Coronavirus | West Bengal quarantines 54 Nizamuddin congregation participants

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the government has quarantined 54 persons including 40 foreigners who attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting of the COVID-19 task force at the Secretariat, said 71 people from the State attended the congregation in Delhi. “Yesterday [Tuesday] we quarantined 54 of the participants at the quarantine centre. The Central government had earlier informed us that 71 had attended the religious programme from our State,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister said those put under quarantine are foreigners who came from Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

She said the people who attended the gathering in Delhi are cooperating with the State government and by Wednesday evening 30 more people who include those who attended the gathering and others who came in contact with them would be quarantined.

Ms. Banerjee also said the State government has so far made 1.11 lakh personal protective equipment and 18,000 litres of sanitisers available to hospitals. The Chief Minister said she has not received a single mask or PPE from the Centre. She also urged people to enforce the lockdown and ensure that they do not crowd the markets while buying essentials.