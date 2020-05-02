Coronavirus | West Bengal govt in ‘data cover-up operation, says Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to share data relating to COVID-19 “transparently.”

The Governor took to Twitter, sharing images of a letter purportedly written by Health Department Principal Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Centre on April 30 that contained district-wise number of COVID-19 cases.

In addition to all the COVID 19 cases mentioned in the letter, the number of total cases in the State stands at 931. The bulletin released on April 30 states that the number of “active cases” is 572.

Mr. Dhankhar raised the question of why the bulletin on May 1 was not released. “Give up ‘Covid-19 data cover up operation’ ⁦@MamataOfficial and share it transparently. Health bulletin 30/4 No of Active Covid cases 572. No health bulletin on May 1!! Information to central Government No of cases 931,” (on April 30), his tweet read.

He said the gap between the two figures 572 and 931 was “not reconcilable”.

“”Gap between 572 and 931 not reconcilable even if recovered/dead r (are) considered. Coordination lack awful when people r (are) suffering untold miseries.For way forward @MamataOfficial withdraw ‘political parties r vultures in wait of dead bodies’ and take all on board,” he stated.

TMC MP’s charge

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said the only “agenda of the Governor is to target Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

“He [Governor] has converted the Raj Bhawan into a party office of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he alleged.

The Constitution did not allow a Governor to be critical of the State government and by criticising the government, the Governor was violating the Constitution, he said.

However, as yet the TMC has not answered the questions raised by the Governor.