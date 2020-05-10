Other States

Coronavirus | West Bengal govt forms teams for surveillance support, monitoring of treatment at hospitals

A health worker wearing a protective suit uses a thermal screening device on a boy at a slum area, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata.

A health worker wearing a protective suit uses a thermal screening device on a boy at a slum area, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send reports to the department, the state government said in an order.

The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the city.

Also read: Coronavirus | West Bengal to continue lockdown till end of May

The team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send reports to the department, the state government said in an order.

The department has also set up a dedicated help line for issues regarding the non-availability of PPEs and other supplies.

The feedback and suggestions will be duly recorded and acted upon by the state government for appropriate remedial measures, the order said.

Coronavirus | The mystery of the low COVID-19 numbers in West Bengal

The West Bengal government has also constituted a team for guidance on containment activities in different districts of the state.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 9:16:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-west-bengal-govt-forms-teams-for-surveillance-support-monitoring-of-treatment-at-hospitals/article31547683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY